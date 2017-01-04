Must-Read: Since 1970, manufacturing employment has fallen from 25% to 8.6% of nonfarm payrolls. (Since 1940, from 31% to 8.6%.) With different--I will not say "better"__trade policy, that is, absent China's joining the WTO and absent NAFTA, we might be at 9%. (If you read carefully, you will find that Autor-Dorn-Hanson estimate the effects of increasing trade with China rather than China's joining the WTO. Trade with China would have grown in any event.) With better macro-industrial policy--i.e., no Reagan tax cuts, no Bush II tax cuts, no big Republican full-employment budget deficits, no strong dollar policy, proper nurturing of our communities of engineering excellence--we would have an economy more like that of Japan or Germany, and might be at 12%.

But 12% is a far cry from 25% or 30%. And almost all of the paths I can think of for getting back toward 12% are destructive. And every idea I have heard from the Trump camp for getting back toward 12% is (a) destructive, and (b) likely to be counterproductive on its own terms:

Paul Krugman: Trade and Manufacturing Employment: "America used to be a nation where a lot of people worked in manufacturing...