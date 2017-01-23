Must-Read: Talking Points!
Michael Klein, Edward Schumacher-Matos, and Miriam Wasserman: Econofact: About: "EconoFact is... to bring key facts and incisive analysis to the national debate on economic and social policies...
...It is written by leading academic economists from across the country who belong to the EconoFact Network, and published by the Edward R. Murrow Center for a Digital World at The Fletcher School at Tufts University.... Our mission at EconoFact is to provide data, analysis and historical experience in a dispassionate manner. The presentation is in short memo form and written in everyday language, free of jargon, and where appropriate, accompanied by visuals illustrating the main point. We are committed to presenting even complex economic analysis in a way that is accessible to all. Our guiding ethos is a belief that well meaning people emphasizing different values can arrive at different policy conclusions. However, if in the debate we as a society can’t agree on the relevant facts, then the nation itself loses a common base for constructive debate and policy will suffer...
- David Deming: Will Manufacturing Jobs Come Back? | Econofact
- Jennifer Hunt: Should the United States Build a Wall on the Mexican Border to Reduce Unauthorized Immigration? | Econofact
- Nora Gordon: Charter Schools: The Michigan Experience and the Limits on the Federal Role | Econofact
- Joel Trachtman: House GOP Tax Plan Aims to Boost Competitiveness, Might Also Violate Trade Law | Econofact
- Menzie D. Chinn and Michael W. Klein: Is the Trade Deficit a Drag on Growth? | Econofact
- Soyferrer