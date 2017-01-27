And, most important, Dani should not have allowed his readers to keep their illusion that NAFTA is responsible for any appreciable part of the decline in the manufacturing employment share:

That is all true. But in today's context it seems to me to be... a very partial truth... a somewhat truthy truth... unhelpful. In my view he should, instead, have written:

Must-Read: This does not seem to me to be terribly helpful. Dani Rodrik says, apropos of NAFTA:

...the estimate that these overall gains amount to a “welfare” gain of 0.08% for the U.S. That is, eight-hundredth of 1 percent!... Trade volume impacts were much larger: a doubling of U.S. imports from Mexico.... What about the distributional impacts?... The aggregate effects were rather small (in line with other work), but that impacts on directly affected communities were quite severe...

As I wrote to Dani: The U.S. went from 30% of its nonfarm employees in manufacturing to 12% because of rapid growth in manufacturing productivity and limited demand, yes? The U.S. went from 12% to 9% because of stupid and destructive macro policies--the Reagan deficits, the strong-dollar policy pushed well past its sell-by date, too-tight monetary policy--that diverted it from its proper role as a net exporter of capital and finance to economies that need to be net sinks rather than net sources of the global flow of funds for investment, yes?

The U.S. went from 9% to 8.7% because of the extraordinarily rapid rise of China, yes?

The U.S. went from 8.7% to 8.6% because of NAFTA, yes?

And yet the American political system right now is blaming all, 100%, every piece of that decline from 30% to 8.6% and every problem that can be laid its door on brown people from Mexico.

By not making it clear that you are talking about 0.1%-points of a 21.4%-point phenomenon, I think you are enabling that. I don't think this is a good thing to do...