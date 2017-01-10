Must-Read: Time to go back to Sigmund Freud: "Mob Psychology and I-Analysis", or perhaps to Karl Schmitt. The politics of the public sphere and the loyal opposition--the politics that emerged in Britain after the shock of the seventeenth-century Civil War followed by the Commonwealth of the Saints. That politics and public sphere is one of the division of resources and the discernment of the best path for a society. For Karl Schmitt, by contrast, politics was the identification of enemies and then the conquest and punishment of them. The first requires a certain farsightedness, and overlapping coalitions on different issues: your enemy on the question of the authority of the Duke of York becomes your friend on the question of Titus Oates and somebody you seek to persuade on the question of military subsidies to the King of Prussia. The second requires short-sightedness plus coalitions based not on shifting interests but on stable identity: climate change must be a hoax because the libtards worry about it, and ObamaCare must be a disaster because it was imposed on us by the Kenyan Muslim Socialist.
Paul Krugman: @paulkrugman on Twitter: "The whole Streep-Trump thing reminds me of a theme that has been running through my thoughts a lot lately -- namely, the death of honor...
...What do I mean? Well, I probably wouldn't have used that word if I hadn't once had a conversation with a young former Marine. He had served in Iraq and Afghanistan, and been badly wounded (fully recovered). You might think this would make him glad to be done. But he was finding it hard; "There's no honor in civilian life," he said. And I think I know what he meant.
It's not just lack of heroism. None of us can know how we'd behave facing what he faced. But even the ordinary rules of taking responsibility for your actions--what my parents called "being a mensch"--seem to have vanished. Of course many people weren't mensches even in the old days, but it was at least an aspiration, and there was some backlash against anyone obvious lack of honor.
But now we're about to install a man who is clearly incapable of taking responsibility for anything, of ever admitting to a mistake or a personal fault. He mocks the disabled then cravenly denies having done so. Time was when such a man would have been utterly shunned. Now, it's hard to avoid the sense that his lack of honor and menschhood, his cowardly-bully persona, is part of what his supporters like--it makes him one of them.
For all the economic and social analysis I like to engage in, at some level I really don't get it. What happened to us?...