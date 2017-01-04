Must-Read: What Noah Smith does not get: The headline is not just part of the article--the headline is the most important part of the article. When academics complain that their articles have been misread because "I didn't write the headline", they do not have a valid complaint against the reader: the reader has correctly read what is in front of their eyeballs. They do have a valid complaint against the headline writer, and the organization that employs the headline writer. That's who they should be directing their fire against.

Noah Smith: Who Is Responsible When an Article Gets Misread?: "How much of the responsibility for understanding lies with the writer of an article, and how much with the reader?...