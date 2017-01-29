« | Main | Links for the Week of January 29, 2017 »

No. NAFTA Didn't Kill American Manufacturing Employment: Afterthoughts 5

Modern Assembly Line

The biggest weasel-phrase--the biggest phrase that is not part of an argument, but rather a placeholder for the fact that I strongly believe that an argument here is needed but have not (yet) thought (my position on) it through (to my satisfaction)--is "proper nurturing of communities of engineering practice".

Going through the big Vox piece <http://www.vox.com/the-big-idea/2017/1/24/14363148/trade-deals-nafta-wto-china-job-loss-trump> I find it in four places:

  1. "...firms embedded in our communities of engineering practice..."
  2. "...healthy communities of engineering practice..."
  3. "...burturing communities of engineering expertise..."
  4. "...the global treasures that are our communities of engineering practice..."

No. I am not going to deliver today. All I am going to do is point you to six things that you really should read on these issues:

  1. Sue Helper: Supply Chains and Equitable Growth
  2. Michael L. Dertouzos, Robert M. Solow, and Richard K. Lester (1989): Made in America: Regaining the Productive Edge (Cambridge: MIT Press: 0262041006) <http://amzn.to/2kH6JSv>
  3. Stephen S. Cohen and John Zysman (1987): Manufacturing Matters: The Myth of the Post-Industrial Economy (New York: Basic Books) <http://amzn.to/2kGX65V>
  4. Vaclav Smil (2013): Made in the USA: The Rise and Retreat of American Manufacturing (Cambridge: MIT Press: 0262528355) <http://amzn.to/2kg52u6>
  5. Chad Stone: No One Wins Trade Wars: Trump's 'America first' trade policy will be bad for working Americans...
  6. Philip Delves Broughton: America business is the master, not victim, of globalisation: If businesses saw more value in investing in US workers, they could have done so...

Root Post: http://www.vox.com/the-big-idea/2017/1/24/14363148/trade-deals-nafta-wto-china-job-loss-trump

January 29, 2017

