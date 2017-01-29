No. NAFTA Didn't Kill American Manufacturing Employment: Afterthoughts 5

The biggest weasel-phrase--the biggest phrase that is not part of an argument, but rather a placeholder for the fact that I strongly believe that an argument here is needed but have not (yet) thought (my position on) it through (to my satisfaction)--is "proper nurturing of communities of engineering practice".

Going through the big Vox piece <http://www.vox.com/the-big-idea/2017/1/24/14363148/trade-deals-nafta-wto-china-job-loss-trump> I find it in four places: