No. NAFTA Didn't Kill American Manufacturing Employment: Afterthoughts 5

The biggest weasel-phrase--the biggest phrase that is not part of an argument, but rather a placeholder for the fact that I strongly believe that an argument here is needed but have not (yet) thought (my position on) it through (to my satisfaction)--is "proper nurturing of communities of engineering practice".
Going through the big Vox piece <http://www.vox.com/the-big-idea/2017/1/24/14363148/trade-deals-nafta-wto-china-job-loss-trump> I find it in four places:
- "...firms embedded in our communities of engineering practice..."
- "...healthy communities of engineering practice..."
- "...burturing communities of engineering expertise..."
- "...the global treasures that are our communities of engineering practice..."
No. I am not going to deliver today. All I am going to do is point you to six things that you really should read on these issues:
- Sue Helper: Supply Chains and Equitable Growth
- Michael L. Dertouzos, Robert M. Solow, and Richard K. Lester (1989): Made in America: Regaining the Productive Edge (Cambridge: MIT Press: 0262041006) <http://amzn.to/2kH6JSv>
- Stephen S. Cohen and John Zysman (1987): Manufacturing Matters: The Myth of the Post-Industrial Economy (New York: Basic Books) <http://amzn.to/2kGX65V>
- Vaclav Smil (2013): Made in the USA: The Rise and Retreat of American Manufacturing (Cambridge: MIT Press: 0262528355) <http://amzn.to/2kg52u6>
- Chad Stone: No One Wins Trade Wars: Trump's 'America first' trade policy will be bad for working Americans...
- Philip Delves Broughton: America business is the master, not victim, of globalisation: If businesses saw more value in investing in US workers, they could have done so...
