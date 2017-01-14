Must-Read: IMHO, the bigly mistake was that neither Obama nor Emmanuel ever internalized the necessity of ending meetings with the Rubin Question: "What, two years from now, might we be desperately wishing we had done here today?" Rubin calls this the "probabilistic framework". Whatever the name, it is essential--and Obama did not have it...
Gillian Tett: Obama and the Audacity of Hindsight: "It is tempting to point out all the things that Obama could or should have done better...
...Mistakes need to be highlighted; that is the role of healthy journalism and civic debate. But as the finger-pointing mounts, it is worth remembering... [that] hindsight is a wonderful thing for an econometric model or history book, but it downplays the human factor. That does not necessarily excuse Obama’s mistakes; leaders, like airline pilots, are paid to take tough decisions fast. But... [we] should... [be] humbler when we make historical judgments about our leaders...