Must-Read: IMHO, the bigly mistake was that neither Obama nor Emmanuel ever internalized the necessity of ending meetings with the Rubin Question: "What, two years from now, might we be desperately wishing we had done here today?" Rubin calls this the "probabilistic framework". Whatever the name, it is essential--and Obama did not have it...

Gillian Tett: Obama and the Audacity of Hindsight: "It is tempting to point out all the things that Obama could or should have done better...