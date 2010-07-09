Was This the Greatest Failure of the Obama Administration?

Not running the table in January 2009 to make a V-shaped recovery all but inevitable, but instead trusting to good luck and the accuracy of the forecast. An obvious mistake then. An obvious mistake now. And I have never heard a good account of why it was made--other than that Obama, Emmanuel, Plouffe, and Axelrod bonded with Geithner, and that Geithner is always "let's do less", no matter how strong the arguments to do more are:

Paul Krugman (2010-07-09): What Went Wrong?: "It’s now obvious that the stimulus was much too small...

...The administration has chosen to deal with this by... condemning Republicans, rightly, for obstructionism, while at the same time claiming, falsely, that we’re still on the right track. How did things end up this way? We’ll never know whether the administration could have passed a bigger plan; we do know that it didn’t try.... It looks as if top advisers convinced themselves that even in the absence of stimulus the slump would be nasty, brutish, but not too long.... [But] even before the severity of the financial crisis was fully apparent, the recent history of recessions suggested that the jobs picture would continue to worsen long after the recession was technically over. And by the winter of 2008-2009, it was obvious that this was the Big One.... Those concerns were what had me fairly frantic.... And here we are. From a strictly economic point of view, we could still fix this: a second big stimulus, plus much more aggressive Fed policy. But politically, we’re stuck: even if the Democrats hold the House in November, they won’t have the votes to do anything major. I’d like to say something uplifting here; but right now I’m feeling pretty bleak.

Paul Krugman (2013-01-06): The Big Fail: "If you had polled... economists... meeting three years ago...