Procrastinating on January 11, 2017

Over at Equitable Growth: Must- and Should-Reads:
- Paul Krugman: @paulkrugman on Twitter: "The whole Streep-Trump thing reminds me of a theme that has been running through my thoughts a lot lately -- namely, the death of honor...
- Mark Thoma: Why Trump Needs to Take the Economy More Seriously: Trump’s habit of claiming more credit than he deserves stands in sharp contrast to President Obama’s inability to communicate all of the good things that have happened during his presidency...
- Greg Sargent: Memo to the Media: Stop Giving Trump the Headlines He Wants: "If the headline does not convey the fact that Trump’s claim is in question or open to doubt, based on the known facts, then it is insufficiently informative...
- Larry Summers: Best bets for public investment
- Noah Smith: Sometimes It's Hard to Explain Market Failures:
- Nick Bunker: Rising U.S. business concentration and the decline in labor’s share of income - Equitable Growth
- Heather Boushey: Can we make growth more inclusive? A trans-Atlantic perspective - Equitable Growth
Interesting Reads:
- Martin Wolf: The economic consequences of Barack Obama’s presidency: Given the starting point, and congressional opposition, recovery has been remarkable...
- Steven Levy: Phil Schiller on iPhone’s Launch, How It Changed Apple, and Why It Will Keep Going for 50 Years
- Brad Setser: Two Trade Variables To Watch in 2017: "Few variables will tell us more about the course of the global economy, and perhaps global policy, than the evolution of Chinese and U.S. exports. Sometimes the most important indicators are simple and straightforward...
- Dominic Cummings: Vote Leave: “Would we have won without £350m/NHS? All our research and the close result strongly suggests No.”
- CEA: Understanding Recent Developments in the Individual Health Insurance Market
- Pedro da Costa: Fed presidents and staff economists views on economy: "The most salient discord appeared to be between the view of Fed economists... and sitting policymakers.... The latter, perhaps because of their more public role, seemed substantially more optimistic...
- Jo Ingles: Gov. Kasich Credits Medicaid Expansion For Helping Ohio Fight Drug Abuse Problem
- Raj Chetty and Nathaniel Hendren: The Impacts of Neighborhoods on Intergenerational Mobility II: County-Level Estimates: "Growing up in a one SD better county from birth increases a child's income by approximately 10%...
And Over Here:
- Malthusian Economies--from 2008
- "Globalization" and "Neoliberalism"
- Was This the Greatest Failure of the Obama Administration?
- Comment of the Day: Graydon: Is Innovation in Human Nature?: "Innovation always threatens someone's existing social place and security...
