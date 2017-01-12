Procrastinating on January 12, 2017

Over at Equitable Growth: Must- and Should-Reads:
- Dani Rodrik: Trump’s Defective Industrial Policy: "Sociologists Fred Block and Matthew Keller have provided perhaps the best analysis of the US “developmental state”...
- Nancy Letourneau: Republican Confusion Over Obamacare Repeal: "Perhaps the most troubling (but honest) quote came from Rep. Brady...
- Josh Marshall: What You Didn't See: "What may be the most significant news of the day barely made a ripple...
- Jared Bernstein: More on the non-mystery of non-work: "Employment rates of prime-age workers...
- Olivier Blanchard: The US Phillips Curve: Back to the 60s?: "Low unemployment still pushes in ation up; high unemployment pushes it down.... Kavya Vaghul: Repealing the Affordable Care Act could exacerbate U.S. income and health inequality - Equitable Growth
Interesting Reads:
- Fred Block and Matthew R. Keller (2011): Where do Innovations Come From?: Transformations in the U.S. Economy, 1970-2006
- Are we better off than our parents?: The data that underscores the fading “American dream”: Raj Chetty, David Grusky, Maximillian Hell, Nathaniel Hedren, Robert Manduca, and Jimmy Narang, “The Fading American Dream: Trends in Absolute Mobility Since 1940,” 2016, Cambridge, MA: National Bureau of Economic Research working paper no. 22910.
- Hilary Hoynes et al.: America’s best child poverty-fighting program? It’s spelled EITC
- Richard Mayhew: Why I am only pessimistic instead of completely certain of doom: "I’ve been slowly moving towards only pessimism(75%) instead of certainty(97%) that the ACA or something like is doomed..."
- Harold Pollack and Tim Jost: Seven Questions About Health Reform: "Plans would protect individuals with pre-existing conditions from discrimination only if they maintained insurance coverage without any breaks. But this is not easy because of job loss and transient hardships..."
- Michael Reich et al.: Effects of a $15 Minimum Wage in California and Fresno
- Emmanuel Farhi, Gita Gopinath, and Oleg Itskhoki: Trump’s Tax Plan and the Dollar: "A border-adjustment tax... has nothing to offer.... Currency appreciation offsets the fiscal devaluation. But... an appreciating dollar would erode America’s net foreign-asset position..."
And Over Here:
- The Story of American Economic History
- Weekend Reading: J. William Ward: "The Hunters of Kentucky": The Kentucky Strain of American Nationalism Has Always Been Fake News...
- Ten Great Books I Read in the Second Half of 2016
- (Late) Monday Smackdown: The Intellectual Bar for Eminence on the Right Is Very Low Indeed...
- Readings for Econ 115: 20th Century Economic History
