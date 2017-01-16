Procrastinating on January 16, 2017

Over at Equitable Growth: Must- and Should-Reads:
- Matthew Yglesias: Obama to Working Class Trump Voters: You Played Yourselves: "'If every economic issue is framed as a struggle between a hardworking white middle class and undeserving minorities'...
- Manu Saadia: Why Peter Thiel Fears “Star Trek”: "Asked... whether he was a bigger fan of 'Star Wars' or 'Star Trek'...
- Matthew Yglesias: Democrats Should Write Their Own “Terrific” Obamacare Replacement: "Protecting Medicare and Medicaid means you can’t... scrap the Medicaid expansion, and you can’t scrap the payment reforms to Medicare...
- Sharun W. Mukand and Dani Rodrik: _Ideas versus Interests: A Unified Political Economy Framework: "[We] distinguish between two kinds of ideational politics...
- Charles Wilson (1967): Trade, Society, and the State: "The two areas which in 1500 represented the richest and most advanced concentrations...
- Luigi Zingales: Donald Trump’s Economic Policies: Pro-Business, Not Pro-Market: "Trump is eliminating lobbyists by putting them in charge of all departments...
- Gillian Tett: Obama and the Audacity of Hindsight: "It is tempting to point out all the things that Obama could or should have done better...
- Paul Krugman: Infrastructure Delusions: "There will be no significant public investment program...
- It seems that Pethokoukis's "compromise" is simply "ObamaCare". If he and his peers would just say that, things would be less messed up: James Pethokoukis: An ObamaCare compromise that Republicans and Democrats can both love
- Mark Thoma: [Here's what really caused the housing crisis][]
- Thomas Piketty: WID.world: new data series on inequality and the collapse of bottom incomes
- Kevin Drum: No, Tech Firms Are Not Huge Job Creators
- Marshall Steinbaum and Bernard Weisberger: When Economics Was Radical
- JEC: The Microfoundations Hoax: "When I call 'microfoundations' a hoax, I'm not kidding around. The only question is, what proportion of macroeconomists have perpetrated this hoax upon themselves, and what proportion has known this all along..."
- Ben Thomas: When Roman “Barbarians” Met the Asian Enlightenment
