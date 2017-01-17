Procrastinating on January 17, 2017

Over at Equitable Growth: Must- and Should-Reads:
- Are We Consuming Too Much?: "We consider two criteria for the possible excessiveness (or insufficiency) of current consumption... (2004):
- Global Income Distribution: From the Fall of the Berlin Wall to the Great Recession (2013):
- Ken Rogoff: Big Danger at the Lower Bound: "Given that the Fed may struggle just to get its base interest rate up to 2% over the coming year, there will be very little room to cut if a recession hits...
- Jared Bernstein: More from the 2017 ERP: "Emily Horton... and Emma Sifre.... I asked them to choose a figure from the new 2017 ERP....
- Guido Alfani: Europe’s Rich since 1300: "Throughout this time, the only significant declines in inequality were the result of the Black Death and the World Wars...
Interesting Reads:
- Jeff Larrimore, Jacob Mortenson, and David Splinter: Household Incomes in Tax Data: Using Addresses to Move from Tax Unit to Household Income Distributions
- Adam Tooze: USA: Goodbye to the American Century: The rise and fall of US hegemony. Or Donald Trump and the sunset of American hegemony
- Reuven S. Avi-Yonah and Kimberly A. Clausing: Problems with Destination-Based Corporate Taxes and the Ryan Blueprint
- Dominick Bartelme and Yuriy Gorodnichenko: Linkages and economic development:
- Marcia Angell: Medicare for All should replace Obamacare
- Paul Krugman: Secular Stagnation Arithmetic
And Over Here:
- Live from the Orange-Haired Baboon Cage: If you voted for Trump, you are dead to me...
- Reading: Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels (1848): The Communist Manifesto
- Live from America's Real Majority: Scott Lemieux: Donald Trump is Highly Unpopular: "There’s a lot of defeatism about opposing Trump...
- My Very Short Take on World War II...: Hoisted from the Archives
- Econ 210b: Spring 2017: Announcement
- Weekend Reading: Belle Waring: If Wishes Were Horses, Beggars Would Ride--A Pony!: Best Weblog Post EVAR (Smackdown/Hoisted)
- Monday DeLong Smackdown: Artists' Choices and Repeal, Replace, Delay
