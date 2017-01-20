« | Main | Weekend Reading: John Scalzi: The New Year and the Bend of the Arc »

Procrastinating on January 20, 2017

Over at Equitable Growth: Must- and Should-Reads:

  • Duncan Black: Conservative Health Care Plan: "Liberal Trump fanfic scenarios aside...
  • Kevin Drum: Why Do Republicans Hate Obamacare?: "Why the continued rabid opposition to Obamacare?...
  • Nick Rowe: AD/AS: A Suggested Interpretation: "Many macroeconomists don't like the Aggregate Demand/Aggregate Supply framework.... So I am going to explain it...
  • N. Gregory Mankiw and Lawrence H. Summers (1984): Are Tax Cuts Really Expansionary?: "If consumer spending generates more money demand than other components of GNP...
  • [Money Demand a Function of Private Consumption Spending, Not Income | Equitable Growth][]
  • Bridget Ansel: [Weekend Reading: “Stop, children, what’s that sound?” edition | Equitable Growth][]

