Procrastinating on January 24, 2017

Over at Equitable Growth: Must- and Should-Reads:
- Walt Mossberg: Lousy ads are ruining the online experience: "I left the Journal in 2013 and co-founded Recode...
- Pro-Growth Liberal: Paul Ryan’s Two-Faced Comments on Auerbach’s Tax: "Page 15 of the tax portion of A Better Way...
- Barry Ritholtz: Concentration of Robots by Country: "Interesting way to look at global labor force:
- Nick Bunker: When recessions happen, who’s most at risk? | Equitable Growth
- Alexandre Mas and Amanda Pallais: Valuing alternative work arrangements | Equitable Growth
- Gabriel Chodorow-Reich: Geographic cross-sectional fiscal multipliers: What have we learned? | Equitable Growth
- Nick Bunker: Demographics, robots, and global economic growth | Equitable Growth
- Michael DeLong: Will Competition in Health Insurance Survive? The Odds Are Better After Yesterday | Equitable Growth
- NAFTA and Other Trade Deals Have Not Gutted American Manufacturing—Period: Live at Vox.com | Equitable Growth
Interesting Reads:
- Kevin Drum: What Does It Take to Finally Call a Lie a Lie? We Have an Answer: "The New York Times has called one of President Trump's lies a lie. The word isn't used in the text of the story, but it is used in the headline..."
- Manu Saadia: Live from the Gamma Quadrant: On Trekonomics at Books Inc. in Berkeley
- Minxin Pei: Xi Jinping’s Year of Living Dangerously
- Chris Sims (2010): Understanding Non-Bayesians
- Financial Times: Trump’s stimulus plans imply a stronger dollar: The president cannot blame the Fed if the exchange rate starts to hurt...
- Brian Buetler: The Media Failed to Prepare Americans for the Trump Whiplash: The policy stakes of this election were never adequately conveyed by the political press.
- Nick Bunker: What President Trump doesn’t understand about job creation (and destruction)
- Mark Thoma: What the Davos crowd needs to understand
- Gideon Rachman: Truth, Lies and the Trump Administration: "Having a liar [like Donald Trump] in the White House is a disaster...
And Over Here:
- NAFTA and Other Trade Deals Have Not Gutted American Manufacturing—Period: Live at Vox.com
- Should-Read: Gideon Rachman: Truth, Lies and the Trump Administration: "Having a liar [like Donald Trump] in the White House is a disaster...
- Should-Read: Barry Ritholtz: Concentration of Robots by Country: "Interesting way to look at global labor force
- Trade Deals and Jobs: The Elevator Pitch
- Live from the Orange-Haired Baboon Cage: Paul Krugman: Things Can Only Get Worse: "If America had a parliamentary system, Donald Trump...
- Must-Read: Simon Wren-Lewis: Attacking Economics is a Diversionary Tactic: "The financial crisis in the UK was the result of losses by banks on overseas assets, originating from the collapse in the US subprime market...
- Should-Read: Lars Svensson: Leaning against the wind: Re-evaluating the evidence: "‘Leaning against the wind’ refers to conducting, for financial-stability purposes...
- Michael DeLong: Will Competition in Health Insurance Survive? The Odds Are Better After Yesterday
- Should-Read: Pro-Growth Liberal: Paul Ryan’s Two-Faced Comments on Auerbach’s Tax: "Page 15 of the tax portion of A Better Way...
- Live from Kroeber Hall: Third caffeinated coffee drink in three weeks! Whee!! WHEE!!1!
- Live from the Orange-Haired Baboon Cage: Duncan Black: I've Known This Guy: "When I was younger...
- Live from the Orange-Haired Baboon Cage: Duncan Black: America's Worst Boss: "You sign up with the devil because you figure it'll be a great career move...
Perhaps Worth Looking at...