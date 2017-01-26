Procrastinating on January 26, 2017

Over at Equitable Growth: Must- and Should-Reads:
- Charles Stross (2010): Insufficient Data: "So. I ask: how many people does it take, as a minimum, to maintain our current level of technological civilization?...
- Kevin Drum: Who's Afraid of the Trans-Pacific Partnership?: "The responsibility of trade deals for the decline of manufacturing in the US has become practically holy writ over the past year...
- Martin Wolf: Donald Trump and Xi Jinping’s Battle Over Globalisation: "[The Trumpists] believe, for example, that a value added tax not levied on exports is a subsidy to exports...
- Ann Marie Marciarille: Email, The Gift That Keeps on Giving: "U.S. District Judge John D. Bates spilled a considerable amount of ink in yesterday's Memorandum Opinion enjoining the Aetna-Humana health insurance merger...
- David Beckworth: It's Policy Divergence, Not China, Driving the Dollar: "President Trump is worried about the strong dollar... said... China holds down its currency...
- Ed Luce: President Trump’s Speech Puts the World on Notice: "Combative address will go down as a turning point in America’s postwar role...
- Bonnie Kristian: We're All Public Intellectuals Now: "Public Intellectuals in the Global Arena: Professors or Pundits? http://amzn.to/2kx3M6U...
- Bridget Ansel & Matt Markezich: Falling behind the rest of the world: Childcare in the United States | Equitable Growth
Interesting Reads:
- Dani Rodrik: Is Global Inequality the Enemy of National Equality?
- Marketwatch: Lost a factory job? Don’t blame NAFTA or China’s joining the WTO
- Barry Ritholtz: Investing: Opinions vs. Facts: "In politics, you can get away with this. Voters live in bubbles of their own making.... Investors, however, aren’t quite so lucky when their belief systems diverge from reality...
- Mark Thoma: Better Wisdom from Crowds: "People are asked... what they think the right answer is, and what they think popular opinion will be. The variation between the two aggregate responses indicates the correct answer...
- Tim Duy: Beware of Hard-Money Advocates Filling Fed Positions
- David Anderson: Big Payer vs. Big Provider in the Bay State
And Over Here:
- Live from the Orange-Haired Baboon Cage: Martin Longman: The Emperor is Actually Crazy: "We now, too, have a leader who is narcissistic beyond belief and clearly insane...
- Should Read: Bonnie Kristian: We're All Public Intellectuals Now: "Public Intellectuals in the Global Arena: Professors or Pundits? http://amzn.to/2kx3M6U...
- Must-Read: Donald Trump leads America's heel turn: the American Century as we have known it since 1940 is over: Ed Luce: President Trump’s Speech Puts the World on Notice: "Combative address will go down as a turning point in America’s postwar role...
- Note to Self: Energy in Bob Allen's subsistence budgets: 40hrs of 1 Strada outdoor heater = 2,000,000 BTUs = 600 kwh
- Should-Read: David Beckworth: It's Policy Divergence, Not China, Driving the Dollar: "President Trump is worried about the strong dollar... said... China holds down its currency...
- Live from Bloomberg News: "Tom Keene... featured your excellent Vox essay as his Morning Must Read...
- ON BLOOMBERG RADIO IMMINENTLY...
- Live from the Habermasian Public Sphere: Coming imminently at http://milkenreview.org: Helicopter Money: When Zero Just Isn't Low Enough...
- Should-Read: Ann Marie Marciarille: Email, The Gift That Keeps on Giving: "U.S. District Judge John D. Bates spilled a considerable amount of ink in yesterday's Memorandum Opinion enjoining the Aetna-Humana health insurance merger...
- Must-Read: There is no possible world in which a VAT rebated at the border is an export subsidy: Martin Wolf: Donald Trump and Xi Jinping’s Battle Over Globalisation: "[The Trumpists] believe, for example, that a value added tax not levied on exports is a subsidy to exports...
- Should-Read: Kevin Drum: Who's Afraid of the Trans-Pacific Partnership?: "The responsibility of trade deals for the decline of manufacturing in the US has become practically holy writ over the past year...
- Should-Read: Paul Krugman: Donald the Unready: "Betsy DeVos... doesn’t know basic education terms, doesn’t know about federal statutes governing special education...
- Should-Read: Charles Stross (2010): Insufficient Data: "So. I ask: how many people does it take, as a minimum, to maintain our current level of technological civilization?...
You Might Look at:
- Sean Blanda: Medium, and The Reason You Can’t Stand the News Anymore
- Dave Zirin: I Was at Trump’s Inauguration. It Was Tiny
Perhaps Worth Looking at...