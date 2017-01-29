Procrastinating on January 29, 2017

Over at Equitable Growth: Must- and Should-Reads:
- Francis Wilkinson: Women Delivered a Body Blow to Trump's Populism: "If Trump embodies the people, who were those millions of bodies insisting that he doesn't represent them?...
- Larry Summers: Economy under Trump: Plan for the Worst: "There has not been so much anxiety about U.S. global leadership or about the sustainability of market-oriented democracy at any time in the past half-century...
- Noah Smith: The Ways That Pop Economics Hurt America: "Someone needed to write a book about how economic theory has been abused in American politics...
- Kevin Drum: NAFTA Is Really Not a Big Deal: "How big an impact did NAFTA have on the US economy?...
- Bill McBride: These Are Not Normal Times: "These are not normal times...
- David Anderson: Trump and the Global Creative Class: "Amitabh Chandra: 'Immigration ban and the fear they create is a giant tax on US universities and US innovation... research and R&D will move abroad'...
- Benjamin Wittes: Malevolence Tempered by Incompetence: Trump’s Horrifying Executive Order on Refugees and Visas: The malevolence of President Trump’s Executive Order on visas and refugees is mitigated chiefly...
- Alan Smith and Federica Cocco: [The huge disparities in US life expectancy in five charts][]: "Inequality means that individuals in the US have very different experiences...
Interesting Reads:
- Gary Cohn (investment banker)
- Donald Trump is already an awful president: Peregrine Fissell: Americans Think Trump Will Be an Awful President
- Kevin Drum: Yet Again, Republicans Demonstrate the Mean-Spiritedness at the Dark Heart of Their Party
- Steve M.: Republicans Aren't Cowards For Falling in Line Behind Trump—They're Worse
- Dean Clancy: Why Trump and the GOP Won't Repeal and Replace Obamacare
- Chad Stone: No One Wins Trade Wars: Trump's 'America first' trade policy will be bad for working Americans...
- Sue Helper: Supply Chains and Equitable Growth
- Philip Delves Broughton: America business is the master, not victim, of globalisation: If businesses saw more value in investing in US workers, they could have done so...
And Over Here:
