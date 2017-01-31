Procrastinating on January 31, 2017

Over at Equitable Growth: Must- and Should-Reads:
- Wolfgang Dauth, Sebastian Findeisen, and Jens Südekum: Globalisation and sectoral employment trends in Germany: "The decline of manufacturing jobs in the US has been the focus of much attention recently...
- Alex Field: Review of Marc Levinson: An Extraordinary Time: The End of the Postwar Boom and the Return of the Ordinary Economy: "1948 to 1973 has long been considered the golden age of the U.S. economy...
- Simon Schama: Joyless Fantasies Abound in Trump’s Inauguration Speech: "The 45th president is not only a cantankerous man but... a mentally lazy one...
- Neil Cummins: Longevity and the Rise of the West: Lifespans of the European Elite, 800-1800: "From the age at death of 121,524 European nobles from 800 to 1800...
Interesting Reads:
- Paul Krugman: Making the Rust Belt Rustier: "Donald Trump will break most of his campaign promises. Which promises will he keep?... Trump is much more enthusiastic about punishing people than he is about helping them.... He appears serious about his eagerness to reverse America’s 80-year-long commitment to expanding world trade... because he sees international trade the way he sees everything else: as a struggle for dominance, in which you only win at somebody else’s expense..."
- Heather Boushey: The challenging and continuing slide in U.S. unionization rates | Equitable Growth
- Dean Baker: A Trade War Everyone Can Win
- Michael J. Hicks and Srikant Devaraj: The Myth and the Reality of Manufacturing in America
- Gavyn Davies: What the models say about Dow 20,000: "Many analysts... warn... real returns may even be negative for many years ahead... assuming that today’s elevated corporate profit margins will return to normal, and the P/E will also return to its historical average, over (say) a 3-7 year period..."
- Matt O'Brien: Donald Trump's plan to bring jobs back to America comes with one giant asterisk
- Matt Levine: Immigration Orders and Odd Tenders: "Peter Thiel and others said that Trump should be taken 'seriously but not literally'. Taking Trump literally means believing that he'll do what he says. Taking him seriously means believing that he'll do what you want..."
- William Shepherd (1904): The Cession of Louisiana to Spain
- Rudiger Dornbusch and Sebastian Edwards (1989): The Macroeconomics of Populism in Latin America <http://tinyurl.com/dl20170129f>
- Cardiff Garcia: Markets need to find vigilance in era of Trump populism
- Alan Johnson and Jill Riepenhoff: Trump treasury pick Mnuchin misled Senate on foreclosures, Ohio cases show
And Over Here:
- Live from the Orange-Haired Baboon Cage: Lachlan and James Murdoch: We Are Part of the Opposition to Donald Trump: "Fox News employees got a corporation-wide email...
- The Enigmas of Thomas Jefferson...
- Hayek and the "Shut Up and Be Grateful You Were Even Born!" Argument: Hoisted from the Archives
- Live from the Orange-Haired Baboon Cage: David Brooks falls victim to the soft bigotry of low expectations: the Republicans have, overwhelmingly, already chosen the baboon cage. And they are locked in there with Trump: David Brooks: The Republican Fausts: "Many Republican members of Congress have made a Faustian bargain with Donald Trump...
- The Republican Party that Backed This Guy to the Hilt Is Dead to Me...
- Live from the Orange-Haired Baboon Cage: Erik Loomis: Keep Protesting!: "Despite the strange belief by those who are personally uncomfortable...
- Michael DeLong: The Spirit of Emma Lazarus--From the Dulles Airport Protests Against the #MuslimBan #RefugeeBan
- Comment of the Day: Jorgenson: Real Americans Say No to the Muslim and Refugee Ban!: "There was a wonderful post on Twitter that I can't find now that went like this
- Real Americans Say No to the Muslim and Refugee Ban!
- Reading Robert Reich (2015): Saving Capitalism: For the Many, Not the Few
- Reading: Jacob Hacker and Paul Pierson (2016): American Amnesia: How the War on Government Led Us to Forget What Made America Prosper
- Reading: Adair Turner (2015): Between Debt and the Devil: Money, Credit, and Fixing Global Finance
- Reading: Robert J. Gordon (2016): The Rise and Fall of American Growth: The U.S. Standard of Living since the Civil War
