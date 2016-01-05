Procrastinating on January 5, 2016

Over at Equitable Growth: Must- and Should-Reads:
- Martin Wolf: Risks that Threaten Global Growth: "Consistent growth is a relatively recent phenomenon...
- Nicholas Bloom et al.: Are Ideas Getting Harder to Find?: "In many growth models... the long-run growth rate is the product of... the effective number of researchers and... research productivity...
- Noah Smith: Who Is Responsible When an Article Gets Misread?: "How much of the responsibility for understanding lies with the writer of an article, and how much with the reader?...
- Paul Krugman: Trade and Manufacturing Employment: "America used to be a nation where a lot of people worked in manufacturing...
- Mark Wu: The 'China, Inc.' Challenge to Global Trade Governance: "The rise of China presents a major challenge to the multilateral trade regime...
- Evan Soltas: On Twitter: "Why Trump has only "charlatans and cranks" for economic advisors, in one graph." https://t.co/CGb7nJNTlI https://t.co/6g2DwptZ0A
- Eric Holthaus: @EricHolthaus: "2016 the warmest year measured https://t.co/zmL9tEwWkA
- Olivier Blanchard: In Light of the Elections: Recession, Expansion, and Inequality: "What happens to the US economy depends mainly on the balance between macroeconomic and trade measures...
- Tim Burke (2005): Book Notes: Theory's Empire: "Some other points that emerge along the way... strike me as important...
- Timothy Martin: The Champions of the 401(k) Lament the Revolution They Started: "Herbert Whitehouse, formerly a Johnson & Johnson human-resources executive, was one of the first proponents of the 401(k)...
- Nick Bunker: U.S labor market tightness, hiring, and the decline in job switching - Equitable Growth
Interesting Reads:
- Joseph Antos and James Capretta: The Problems With ‘Repeal And Delay’
- Lawrence Summers: Repatriated Cash Won’t Boost Investments
- Moses Abramovitz (1986): Catching Up, Forging Ahead, and Falling Behind: Journal of Economic History 47:2 (Jun., 1986), pp. 385-406
- Jessica Shankleman and Chris Martin: Solar Could Beat Coal to Become the Cheapest Power on Earth
- Daniel W. Drezner: "So the president-elect's foreign economic policy team sounds a little kooky..." https://t.co/AOoUVCbFN2
- Antonio Fatas and Larry Summers: Hysteresis and fiscal policy during the Global Crisis
- Paul Krugman: America Becomes a Stan
- Scott Alexander: [Trump and the Batman Effect][]:
- CSPAN: Philippe Aghion and Heather Boushey Discuss Economic Growth and Inequality
- Mike Konczal and Marshall Steinbaum: It’s Still Not the Supply Side: Yes, workers should be able to move and work freely. But economics remains fundamentally about power. A response to Steve Teles's contribution to the “What’s Holding Us Back” symposium
- Steve Teles: Competitive Egalitarianism: How to Structure Markets
- Nick Bunker: The (Updated) Definitive Ranking of Econ Twitters
And Over Here:
- Comment of the Day: Kaleberg: Paul Krugman: Trade and Manufacturing Employment: "The general rule has been that when a robot costs $75K to replace a worker, that worker goes...
- Should-Read: Timothy Martin: The Champions of the 401(k) Lament the Revolution They Started: "Herbert Whitehouse, formerly a Johnson & Johnson human-resources executive, was one of the first proponents of the 401(k)...
- Should-Read: Tim Burke (2005): Book Notes: Theory's Empire: "Some other points that emerge along the way... strike me as important...
- Live from Chicago: American Economic Association: The Nature of Capitalism and Secular Stagnation: Chair: Matias Vernengo...
- A Proposed Twitter-Interaction Strategy: Draining Your Part of Its Cesspool
- Should-Read: Olivier Blanchard: In Light of the Elections: Recession, Expansion, and Inequality: "What happens to the US economy depends mainly on the balance between macroeconomic and trade measures...
- Must-Read: Eric Holthaus: @EricHolthaus: "Now that it's over, we can say for sure: 2016 was the warmest year we've ever measured on Earth." https://t.co/zmL9tEwWkA
- Should-Read: Evan Soltas: On Twitter: "Why Trump has only "charlatans and cranks" for economic advisors, in one graph." https://t.co/CGb7nJNTlI https://t.co/6g2DwptZ0A
- Should-Read: Mark Wu: The 'China, Inc.' Challenge to Global Trade Governance: "The rise of China presents a major challenge to the multilateral trade regime...
- Must-Read: Paul Krugman: Trade and Manufacturing Employment: "America used to be a nation where a lot of people worked in manufacturing...
- Must-Read: Noah Smith: Who Is Responsible When an Article Gets Misread?: "How much of the responsibility for understanding lies with the writer of an article, and how much with the reader?...
- The Neoliberal Bet: Tu Hoisted/W History
- Must-Read: Nicholas Bloom et al.: Are Ideas Getting Harder to Find?: "In many growth models... the long-run growth rate is the product of... the effective number of researchers and... research productivity...
- Should-Read: Martin Wolf: Risks that Threaten Global Growth: "Consistent growth is a relatively recent phenomenon...
You Might Look at:
- Ada Palmer (2014): The Hollow Crown: Shakespeare’s Histories in the Age of Netflix
- Sean Carroll: The Big Picture: On the Origins of Life, Meaning, and the Universe Itself
- eero
Perhaps Worth Looking at...