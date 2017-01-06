« | Main | »

Procrastinating on January 6, 2017

Preview of Procrastinating on November 20 2016

Over at Equitable Growth: Must- and Should-Reads:

Interesting Reads:

And Over Here:

You Might Look at:

  • What does it say about me that I find "we have used a Stern-Gerlach magnet with a field gradient in the direction z to measure spin in the direction y..." to be the funniest thing I have read this month?.... W. H. Zurek (1981): Pointer basis of quantum apparatus: Into what mixture does the wave packet collapse?
  • Sidney Coleman (1994): Quantum Mechanics in Your Face

Perhaps Worth Looking at...

January 05, 2017 at 09:53 PM in Noted Items, Streams: Equitable Growth, Weblogs |

Twitter | Facebook

Comments

J Bradford DeLong s Profile Typepad

Fund Grasping Reality

Recent Posts

Definitely Worth Reading...

Probably Worth Reading...

Delong typepad com images 20061030 WTC nysky3 JPG jpg

"I now know it is a rising, not a setting, sun" --Benjamin Franklin, 1787