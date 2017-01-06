Procrastinating on January 6, 2017

Over at Equitable Growth: Must- and Should-Reads:
- Josh Marshall: Chauncey Trump: "The AMA, which has been rather comically pro-Trump to date, came out today and told Republicans that they shouldn't repeal Obamacare without a clear replacement...
- Clyde Haberman: On Twitter: "WSJ editor [Gerard Baker]: calling out Trump lies risks appearing "not being objective." He got it backwards. It IS being objective"
- Ray Dalio: The Fake and Distorted News Epidemic and Bridgewater's Recent Experience With The Wall Street Journal: "To me, fake and distorted media are essentially the same problem in different degrees...
- Etienne Gagnon, Benjamin K. Johannsen, and David Lopez-Salido: Understanding the New Normal: The Role of Demographics: "Calibrating an overlapping-generation model with a rich demographic structure to observed and projected changes...
- Musings on Worker Stickiness, Full Employment, and Productivity Growth - Equitable Growth
Interesting Reads:
- Map--Losses in World War Two
- Ben Thompson: Medium Retrenches: "It seems likely that its Medium for Publishers products will be... important.... I think Medium has made the right decision here: it makes sense to extend the company’s runway if the ultimate viable outcome is orthogonal to what would be necessary to raise another round of capital." | (2015): What is Medium Doing? | The Reality of Missing Out: "Digital advertising is becoming a rather simple proposition: Facebook, Google, or don’t bother"
- Ev Williams: Renewing Medium’s focus: "We didn’t yet have the right solution to the big question of driving payment for quality content."
- Tim Peterson: Medium will eliminate its Promoted Stories ad product following layoffs
- German Lopez: Study: racism and sexism predict support for Trump much more than economic dissatisfaction - Vox
- Alexei Kosygin
- Guy Incognito: On Twitter: adamtooze @delong_: "Britain provided the Time, USSR the blood and the US the Treasure, to defeat the nazis"
- Harold Pollack: The American Medical Association to Congress on ACA: First, do no harm. And let’s see the detailed “replace” plan before any “repeal.”
- Kurt Wagner: Medium says it can’t make money selling ads so it’s laying off a third of its staff
- Comment of the Day: Robert Waldmann: Musings on Worker Stickiness, Full Employment, and Productivity Growth: "Causation? Low technological progress would reduce the number of really good better than the old job openings...
- Live from Cyberspace: I think this is the greatest tweet ever: Benedict Evans: On Twitter: "Asking current twitter users, who follow one of its creators, what they want. https://t.co/83RfZ6hW2z
- What does it say about me that I find "we have used a Stern-Gerlach magnet with a field gradient in the direction z to measure spin in the direction y..." to be the funniest thing I have read this month?.... W. H. Zurek (1981): Pointer basis of quantum apparatus: Into what mixture does the wave packet collapse?
- Sidney Coleman (1994): Quantum Mechanics in Your Face
