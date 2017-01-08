Procrastinating on January 8, 2017

Over at Equitable Growth: Must- and Should-Reads:
- Middle-Age Mortality
- Neel Kashkari: Taylor Rule Would Have Kept Millions Out of Work: "Forcing the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) to mechanically follow a rule, such as the Taylor rule...
- Jonathan Bernstein: Republicans Really Can Pretend to Repeal Obamacare: "Sarah Binder hints that Republicans may wind up trying to get away with something even more cynical...
- George Steiner: A Kind of Survivor: "Nationalism is the venom of our age...
- Nick Bunker: #ASSA2017: Day 1 roundup - Equitable Growth
- Nick Bunker: #ASSA2017 Day 2 roundup - Equitable Growth
- Nick Bunker: Equitable Growth’s Jobs Day Graphs: December 2016 Report Edition - Equitable Growth
- Three, Four... Many Secular Stagnations! - Equitable Growth
Interesting Reads:
- Pedro da Costa: Fed presidents and staff economists views on economy
- Wootz Steel
- Damascus Steel
- Liberty of the Savoy
- Daniel Gros
- pseudoerasmus: The Calico Acts: Was British cotton made possible by infant industry protection from Indian competition?
- Giancarlo Corsetti et al.: Macroeconomic stabilization, monetary-fiscal interactions, and Europe’s monetary union
- (2013): Moby Ben, or, The Washington Super-Whale: Hedge Fundies, the Federal Reserve, and Bernanke-Hatred
- Mark Thoma (2011): Does This Ease Your Worries?: US GDP from 1870-2008
- Martin Wolf: The long and painful journey to world disorder: As the era of globalisation ends, will protectionism and conflict define the next phase?
And Over Here:
- For the Weekend...: Sidney Coleman (1994): Quantum Mechanics in Your Face: "The problem is not the interpretation of quantum mechanics. That is getting it backward. The problem is the interpretation of classical mechanics...
- Weekend Reading: Daniel Kahneman et al.: Noise: How to Overcome the High, Hidden Cost of Inconsistent Decision Making
- Weekend Reading: John Hempton: When Do You Average Down?
- Three, Four... Many Secular Stagnations!
- Comment of the Day: Richard Mayhew: A Proposed Twitter-Interaction Strategy: Draining Your Part of Its Cesspool: "I disagree. If you aggressively curate your feed and act as a reciprocal gift giving monkey...
