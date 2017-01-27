« | Main | Weekend Reading: Bonnie Kristian: We're All Public Intellectuals Now »

Procrastinating on January 27, 2017

Over at Equitable Growth: Must- and Should-Reads:

  • Paul Krugman: Reagan, Trump, and Manufacturing: "It’s hard to focus on ordinary economic analysis amidst this political apocalypse...
  • Mark Thoma: What if “alternative facts” spread to economic data?: "Donald Trump’s inability to accept news that disagrees with [his] view...
  • Larry Summers: Time for Business Leaders to Wake Up: "I wonder what the business leaders who have been waxing enthusiastic about our new pro-business administration are thinking right now...
  • Dani Rodrik: What Did NAFTA Really Do?: "The overall efficiency gains are quite small...
  • Heather Boushey: [The challenging and continuing slide in U.S. unionization rates | Equitable Growth][]
  • Nick Bunker: [Weekend reading: the fiscal multipliers, childcare, and maximum employment edition | Equitable Growth][]

