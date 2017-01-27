Procrastinating on January 27, 2017

Over at Equitable Growth: Must- and Should-Reads:
- Paul Krugman: Reagan, Trump, and Manufacturing: "It’s hard to focus on ordinary economic analysis amidst this political apocalypse...
- Mark Thoma: What if “alternative facts” spread to economic data?: "Donald Trump’s inability to accept news that disagrees with [his] view...
- Larry Summers: Time for Business Leaders to Wake Up: "I wonder what the business leaders who have been waxing enthusiastic about our new pro-business administration are thinking right now...
- Dani Rodrik: What Did NAFTA Really Do?: "The overall efficiency gains are quite small...
- Heather Boushey: The challenging and continuing slide in U.S. unionization rates
- Nick Bunker: Weekend reading: the fiscal multipliers, childcare, and maximum employment edition
Interesting Reads:
- Dan Sichel: Can the U.S. Economy Sustain 3½ to 4 Percent Economic Growth?: "A hole-in-one at one of Trump’s premier golf courses seems like a better bet...
- Benjamin D. Sommers and Arnold M. Epstein: Red-State Medicaid Expansions — Achilles’ Heel of ACA Repeal?
- Barry Eichengreen: Powerful forces will lead to a strong dollar under Trump: The US president fails to see that his policy plans will drive the exchange rate up
- Christopher Robichaud: Facts Aren't Enough to Save Liberal Democracy
And Over Here:
- Live from the Orange-Haired Baboon Cage: The orange-haired baboon is far from being the only baboon in the cage: Scott Lemieux: Just How Monstrous is the Contemporary GOP?: "Matt Lewis discovers that why Republicans never have an alternative health care plan. Perhaps the most instructive part of the piece is this bit of throat-clearing:
- Live from Cyberspace: Apple really cannot do the cloud over anything other than a rock solid high-bandwidth connection—and not even all the time then—can it?
- DRAFT for IAMA Reddit: Friday: 4 PM PST
- The Age of Incompetence: No Longer Live from Project Syndicate
- Brad DeLong Reddit IAmA Tomorrow, Friday January 27, 4 PM PST
