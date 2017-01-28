Reading: Guillaume Daudin et al.: Globalization 1870-1914

Guillaume Daudin et al.: Globalization 1870-1914 <http://tinyurl.com/dl20161210g>
Five Questions:
- In what sense was "1870 to 1914... the high water mark of 19th century "globalization?
- Was Gilded Age globalization--1870-1914 globalization--primarily about trade of goods, flows of capital investment, migrations of people, or the diffusion of ideas?
- What were the major institutional prerequisites necessary to support Gilded Age globalization?
- Why were these prerequisites so widespread throughout the world? Or were they?
- Was it sustainable, in the sense that the catastrophes started by World War I were unlucky accidents? Or did it contain within itself the seeds of a powerful backlash?