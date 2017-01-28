Reading: John Maynard Keynes (1919): The Economic Consequences of the Peace, chs. 1-2

John Maynard Keynes (1919): The Economic Consequences of the Peace, chapters 1 and 2 http://tinyurl.com/dl20161210k

To much of the industrial world—especially to those engaged in commerce, trade, and enterprise—World War I seemed impossible to imagine beforehand, and like a bad dream as it happened. The British economist John Maynard Keynes, one of those who saw the war as a previously-unimaginable horror, was afterwards to write of the pre-World War I upper-class inhabitant of London:

for whom life offered, at a low cost and with the least trouble, conveniences, comforts, and amenities beyond the compass of the richest and most powerful monarchs of other ages...

And he wrote, the upper-class Londoner saw: