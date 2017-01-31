« Procrastinating on January 31, 2017 | Main | Reading: Robert Allen (2011): Why the Industrial Revolution Was British: Commerce, Induced Invention and the Scientific Revolution »

Reading: Michael Kremer (1993): "Population Growth and Technological Change: One Million B.C. to 1990

Michael Kremer (1993): "Population Growth and Technological Change: One Million B.C. to 1990", Quarterly Journal of Economics 108:3 (August), pp. 681-716 http://www.jstor.org/stable/2118405

Kremer's Model: 2HABt1:

  • Malthusian population dynamics
    • A possible (eventual) demographic transition once income per capita gets high enough
  • Innovation—change in log technology—proportional to population

Generates Very Strong Conclusions:

  • Eventual modern economic growth inevitable, and inescapable
  • Major determinants of when MEG takes hold:
    • Invention parameter--i.e., idea generation and then diffusion
    • The level of income per capita at which the demographic transition is generated
  • The conclusions are strong—but only as strong as the model

Five Questions:

  1. How strong is the model?

  2. Is Kremer’s theory that two-heads-are-better-than-one an adequate account of the drivers of productivity growth?

  3. Is 2HABt1 plus demographic transition an adequate account of the dynamics of per-capita real incomes?

  4. If we do decide that Kremer is inadequate, how should we improve it?

  5. What modifications to the model would overthrow Kremer's (very strong) conclusions?

Memo:

