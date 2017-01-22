Paul Boyer (2012): American History: A Very Short Introduction (New York: Oxford University Press: 019538914X) http://amzn.to/2gQw7QE
- This is what you need for background: know this, and the American economic history course will make sense. Don't know this, and it won't...
Housekeeping:
- This File: http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/01/reading-paul-boyer-2012-american-history-a-very-short-introduction.html
- Edit This File: http://www.typepad.com/site/blogs/6a00e551f08003883400e551f080068834/post/6a00e551f08003883401b7c8ccb056970b/edit
- Readings and Reviews: http://www.bradford-delong.com/readings-and-reviews.html