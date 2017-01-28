Reading: Robert Allen (2011): Global Economic History: A Very Short Introduction, chapter 6

Robert Allen (2011): Global Economic History: A Very Short Introduction, chapter 6 http://amzn.to/2iloEx6
Five Questions:
- What does Allen mean by "the different development trajectories of North and South America run back to the colonial period and are rooted in geography and demography..."?
- What were the major consequences of the "discovery" of America by Europeans for the previous Amerindian populations and civilizations?
- Why were Mexico and Peru unable to benefit from the industrialization of Britain in the late 18th and Western Europe in the 19th century the way that the U.S. and Canada were able to benefit?
- Why does Allen say that "economic policy had greater impact than... institutions" in the economic success of the U.S. (and Canada)?
- What kept Mexico and Peru from adopting similar economic policies?