Reading: Robert Allen (2011): Global Economic History: A Very Short Introduction, chapter 1

Robert Allen (2011): Global Economic History: A Very Short Introduction (New York: Oxford: 0199596654), chapter 1 http://amzn.to/2iloEx6:

A lot goes by in a very small number of pages in this chapter:

  • The depth of global poverty in 1500
  • The magnitude of economic growth since 1500
  • The sequencing of economic growth since 1500
  • The divergence of economies since 1500
  • "Reversal of fortune"--the not rich so much as densely populated stay poor; (some of the) less densely populated become rich--with cultural distance from Manchester being the key
  • Exceptions to this general pattern
  • Clues to "why?"

There are two tables and four figures in the chapter. Study them. Memorize them. Internalize them:

  • GDP/capital, 1820-today
  • What bare-bones subsistence baskets consist of
  • Initial prosperity and growth since 1820
  • Percentage distribution of world manufacturing, 1750-2006
  • Laborer wages as a multiple of subsistence, six cities 1325-1875
  • Laborer wages as a multiple of subsistence, London and Beijing 1300-2000

This is the best short précis I have ever seen of "the facts" on global economic growth across time and space since 1500.

