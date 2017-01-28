Reading: Robert Allen (2011): Global Economic History: A Very Short Introduction, chapter 5

Robert Allen (2011): Global Economic History: A Very Short Introduction (New York: Oxford), chapter 5 http://amzn.to/2iloEx6
Five Questions:
- Of the five great Eurasian Empires--Russia, China, Mughal India, Safavid Persia, and Ottoman Turkey--which did best at coping with the opportunities and problems opened up in the course of world history after 1500?
- According to Allen, none of the five were going to industrialize--that required (a) engrossing a very large share of the gains from globalization coupled with (b) cheap coal and (c) a cutting-edge engineering culture. But why were they not more successful at commercializing?
- What needed to happen for an empire to keep its substantial political independence in the face of the rise of Western Europe?
- What is "deindustrialization"?
- Why did Mughal India not pursue the standard 19th century model of catch-up development? Why did Czarist Russia not pursue it? Qing China? Safavid Persia? Ottoman Turkey?