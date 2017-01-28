« Reading: Robert Allen (2011): Global Economic History: A Very Short Introduction, chapter 6 | Main | Current Links »

Reading: Robert Allen (2011): Global Economic History: A Very Short Introduction, chapter 5

Robert Allen (2011): Global Economic History: A Very Short Introduction (New York: Oxford), chapter 5 http://amzn.to/2iloEx6

Five Questions:

  1. Of the five great Eurasian Empires--Russia, China, Mughal India, Safavid Persia, and Ottoman Turkey--which did best at coping with the opportunities and problems opened up in the course of world history after 1500?
  2. According to Allen, none of the five were going to industrialize--that required (a) engrossing a very large share of the gains from globalization coupled with (b) cheap coal and (c) a cutting-edge engineering culture. But why were they not more successful at commercializing?
  3. What needed to happen for an empire to keep its substantial political independence in the face of the rise of Western Europe?
  4. What is "deindustrialization"?
  5. Why did Mughal India not pursue the standard 19th century model of catch-up development? Why did Czarist Russia not pursue it? Qing China? Safavid Persia? Ottoman Turkey?

January 28, 2017

