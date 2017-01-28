Reading: Robert Allen (2011): Global Economic History: A Very Short Introduction, chapter 8

Robert Allen (2011): Global Economic History: A Very Short Introduction (New York: Oxford), chapter 8 http://amzn.to/2iloEx6
Five Questions:
- What was the "standard model" of 19th century catch-up industrialization? Which countries were able to adopt it successfully? Which were not?
- Why did the standard model become less and less adequate as a tool for catch-up industrialization as the 19th century gave way to the 20th?
- Why did the standard model not work well in Latin America?
- Why did the standard model not work well in Eastern Europe?
- Japan was the only country not rich in 1870 that, until well after World War II, could in any sense claim to have joined the rich economies of the (extended) North Atlantic as far as its state of economic development was concerned. Why was Japan unique?