Reading: Robert Allen (2011): Global Economic History: A Very Short Introduction, chapter 9

Robert Allen (2011): Global Economic History: A Very Short Introduction (New York: Oxford), chapter 9 http://amzn.to/2iloEx6
Five Questions:
- Why, according to Allen, does the 19th century growth-and-convergence recipe no longer work in the 20th century?
- What, according to Allen, does work in the 20th century?
- What are the prerequisites for successful "big push industrialization"?
- Bear in mind that every country has at least thought about trying "big push industrialization": what has kept it from being successful in more countries?
- What are the holes in Allen's argument about "big push industrialization"? Is it broadly true? Is it broadly complete? How could we figure out more about how true and complete it is?