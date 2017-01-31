Reading: Stephen Broadberry (2013): Accounting for the Great Divergence

Little Divergence in Western Europe:

Little divergence in East Asia:

Great Divergence between Europe and Asia:

Five Questions:

How do we try to reconcile these numbers with Allen's?

Why was the curse of Malthus so much lighter in Europe--even very early?

Riddle me the rise of the Netherlands: Why didn't the Industrial Revolution happen there? Labor costs look to be much higher than in England--in this dataset at least.

And if not the Netherlands, Italy. Why not Italy?