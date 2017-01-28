Reading: Vladimir Lenin (1902): What Is to Be Done?

Vladimir Lenin (1902): What Is to Be Done? http://tinyurl.com/dl20161210n
Five Questions:
- Millerand, Bernstein, Kautsky, and company seek to change "Social-Democracy... from a party of social revolution into a democratic party of social reform..." soft-pedaling "putting so- cialism on a scientific basis and of demonstrating its necessity and inevitability from the point of view of the materialist conception of history..." Why, in Lenin's view, is this a disastrous thing to try to do?
- How does Lenin hope to maintain unity of thought and goals among would-be revolutionaries?
- What does Lenin think is wrong with simply helping workers in their "economic struggle"?
- What political events, crises, and struggles does Lenin think that communists should always be ready for?
- What are the organizational benefits that Lenin sees as flowing from the establishment of a clandestine "all-Russia political newspaper"?