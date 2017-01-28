« Trolls... | Main | Current Links »

Reading: Vladimir Lenin (1902): What Is to Be Done?

Vladimir Lenin (1902): What Is to Be Done? http://tinyurl.com/dl20161210n

Five Questions:

  1. Millerand, Bernstein, Kautsky, and company seek to change "Social-Democracy... from a party of social revolution into a democratic party of social reform..." soft-pedaling "putting so- cialism on a scientific basis and of demonstrating its necessity and inevitability from the point of view of the materialist conception of history..." Why, in Lenin's view, is this a disastrous thing to try to do?
  2. How does Lenin hope to maintain unity of thought and goals among would-be revolutionaries?
  3. What does Lenin think is wrong with simply helping workers in their "economic struggle"?
  4. What political events, crises, and struggles does Lenin think that communists should always be ready for?
  5. What are the organizational benefits that Lenin sees as flowing from the establishment of a clandestine "all-Russia political newspaper"?

