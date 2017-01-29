Reading: Robert J. Gordon (2016): The Rise and Fall of American Growth: The U.S. Standard of Living since the Civil War

Dismounting from the Economic Growth Wave: Gordon tells us that the era of modern economic growth that we had gotten used to living in since 1870 or so is over. It was starting in 1870 with the iron-hulled screw-propellered ocean-going steamship, the submarine telegraph cable, and the industrial research lab that the pace of frontier-economy economic growth kicked up a notch to a steady long-term measured per capita economic growth rate of 2%/year. And it is ending now.

Robert J. Gordon (2016): The Rise and Fall of American Growth: The U.S. Standard of Living since the Civil War (Princeton: Princeton University Press: 0691147728) http://amzn.to/29VimjK

Such a 2%/year measured growth rate means that in an average year the share of the average household’s resources needed to acquire what they acquired last year shrinks by 1/50. Well-being rises faster: the resources released by 2%/year growth for other purposes can be and are spent acquiring not just more of what was acquired last year, but all of the new goods and services that are the fruits of ongoing invention and innovation. But we measure what we can measure. What we can measure is the average 1/50 per year reduction in the share of resources needed this year to acquire what was acquired last year.

In Gordon's view, in the future frontier economies will see a measured pace of growth not of 2% but of 1% per year. 2% is at an end. Why? Because we have plucked all the low hanging and important fruit.

1850 to 1950 saw the invention of jet aircraft, telephones, indoor plumbing, gas cooking and heating, electric refrigerators, streetcars, automobiles, radio and television, antibiotics, and steel-and-concrete construction. 1950 to 2015 have seen the diffusion of those technologies—and the coming of computers, cell phones, and the internet.

But what comes next?

Robert Gordon says: less. A slower pace of innovation is produced by the fact that you can only industrialize your society once. Add on the “headwinds” of an aging population, an average educational level that has hit a ceiling, rising inequality, and the inability to continue to run pay-as-you-go social insurance, and for the first time an American generation faces the possibility of not living better than its parents had.

Now there still are techno-optimists. I certainly want to be a techno-optimist. But Gordon’s research program has knocked me back on my intellectual heels. The boulder one must roll uphill to make the case for techno-optimism in the aftermath of Gordon is considerably harder.