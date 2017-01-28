Robert Allen (2011): Global Economic History: A Very Short Introduction, Epilogue

Robert Allen (2011): Global Economic History: A Very Short Introduction (New York: Oxford), Epilogue http://amzn.to/2iloEx6
Five Questions:
- Assuming that GDP per capita in the "rich" countries--what we will not be able to call the (extended) North Atlantic for much longer--continues to grow at about 2%/year, how rich will the rich be come 2050 or 2100?
- What other countries are likely to have joined the rich, or at least be within hailing distance?
- What will life be like in countries that will not have "converged"?
- How have countries successfully closed the gaps with the (extended) North Atlantic--in education, in capital, and in productivity--in the past?
- What has kept other countries from closing these gaps? What are the prospects for them closing these gaps in the future?