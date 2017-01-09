Must-Read: Christopher Boone et al.: Unemployment Insurance and Employment: "The Unemployment Insurance programme in the US was significantly expanded during between 2008 and 2014...
...This column examines the effect of unemployment insurance duration on aggregate employment during the Great Recession using state-level expansions and contractions in insurance generosity. It finds a positive but not statistically significant employment impact of expanding the insurance. This suggests that the substantial insurance value of the extensions during the Great Recession was not offset in any meaningful way by any costs from weaker job growth.