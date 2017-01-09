Should-Read: Blond hair and blue eyes driven by connections with Vitamin D uptake, or sexual selection--but where would that come from? Spending more energy and sophistication in the MHC driven by increased vulnerability to diseases as we crowd together? The evolution of lactose tolerance is the only one that seems intuitive to me...

Yair Field et al.: Detection of human adaptation during the past 2000 years: "in the ancestors of modern Britons during the past ~2,000-3,000 years...