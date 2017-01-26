... The single theme... is a word of caution for those who would guide the public mind.... Global Arena’s call to a certain humility and ethical skepticism in public pronouncement is extended beyond any of its milieus.... There is “no doubt that scholarly engagement with policy poses some moral quandaries,” Desch says, but “this tension can be a creative one,” if intellectuals can engage with prudence....

Taylor’s description of our loss of common “cultural capital”... shapes Global Arena beyond its mild secularist tendencies.... Public intellectuals can no longer communicate to a small, homogenous audience steeped in the same classic texts and cultural imaginary. For the public, they mean it is increasingly difficult to independently identify intellectuals of value—and thus the institutional endorsement a faculty role provides has become a convenient stand-in.... Public Intellectuals in the Global Arena offers a useful and provoking read.