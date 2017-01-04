Should-Read: Disagreeing with Olivier, my chances of success are surely less than 50-50. Nevertheless...

As I read the evidence, the short-run fiscal multipliers (1) from government purchases are rather high, (2) from transfer payments to the liquidity-constrained are moderate, and (3) from high-income tax cuts are next to zero. At the moment it looks like effectively all of the Trump fiscal initiative to be will take the form of (3). Some of it will be direct tax cuts. The rest will be tax credits to businesses that are not currently cash-constrained but rather, at the margin, in the share buyback business.

But they will produce a stronger dollar.

Thus I expect next to no effective fiscal stimulus. I expect a larger capital inflow (trade deficit). And I am told we now expect the trade war to start soon.

Thus I do not see why Olivier Blanchard is so optimistic. Where is he coming from? What does he see that I do not?

Olivier Blanchard: In Light of the Elections: Recession, Expansion, and Inequality: "What happens to the US economy depends mainly on the balance between macroeconomic and trade measures...