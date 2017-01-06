Should-Read: If the unemployment rate had averaged 1.5% points higher over the past four years, how much lower would inflation be now? That depends on your estimate of the slope of the Phillips Curve. Blanchard tells us that it is currently about 0.18 in the unemployment version of the Phillips curve. Multiplying those two gives you 0.27. You then multiply that by either 1 (if you think inflation expectations are static and anchored) or by 4 (if you think the apparent anchoring of inflation expectations is an epiphenomenon of expectational errors) to get that inflation would be between 0.3 and 1.1 percentage points lower today than its current value of 1.6--putting us between 1.3% and 0.5% per year. The Taylor rule in the 2010s would have been "not a good game", in the words of the Fish in the Pot of Dr. Seuss's The Cat in the Hat:

Neel Kashkari: Taylor Rule Would Have Kept Millions Out of Work: "Forcing the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) to mechanically follow a rule, such as the Taylor rule...