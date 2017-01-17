...Bilateral gross trade flows no longer accurately represent interconnections among countries.... Examine... the profile of Germany, the US, China and Russia as suppliers of value added.... We took the World Input-Output Database (Timmer et al. 2015) and used network analysis.... Domestic and foreign value added are combined to produce exports.... In each year, the GVC is represented as a directed network of nodes (40 countries) and edges (value-added flows between them)...