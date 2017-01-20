...then tax cuts may... increasing the demand for money, [may] depress aggregate demand. We examine a variety of evidence and conclude that the necessary condition for contractionary tax cuts is probably satisfied for the U.S. economy.

Mankiw, N. Gregory Mankiw and Lawrence H. Summers. "Money Demand and the Effects of Fiscal Policies," Journal of Money, Credit and Banking, Vol. 18 (November 1986): 415-429.