« | Main | A Proposed Twitter-Interaction Strategy: Draining Your Part of Its Cesspool »

Should-Read: Olivier Blanchard: The US Phillips Curve: Back to the 60s?: "Low unemployment still pushes in ation up; high unemployment pushes it down....

...Put another way, the US Phillips curve is alive. (I wish I could say “alive and well,” but it would be an overstatement: the relation has never been very tight.) Inflation In ation expectations, however, have become steadily more anchored.... The slope of the Phillips curve... has substantially declined.... [since] the 1980s... The standard error of the residual in the relation is large...

January 11, 2017 at 06:05 AM in Streams: Equitable Growth |

Twitter | Facebook

Comments

J Bradford DeLong s Profile Typepad

Fund Grasping Reality

Recent Posts

Definitely Worth Reading...

Probably Worth Reading...

Delong typepad com images 20061030 WTC nysky3 JPG jpg

"I now know it is a rising, not a setting, sun" --Benjamin Franklin, 1787