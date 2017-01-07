Should-Read: "Repeal and replace", "repeal and delay", "repeal and rename"--and now simply "pretend and delay". FOX News would, with a straight face, report that "the Congress has passed the Obamacare Repeal Resolution"...

Jonathan Bernstein: Republicans Really Can Pretend to Repeal Obamacare: "Sarah Binder hints that Republicans may wind up trying to get away with something even more cynical...