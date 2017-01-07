Should-Read: "Repeal and replace", "repeal and delay", "repeal and rename"--and now simply "pretend and delay". FOX News would, with a straight face, report that "the Congress has passed the Obamacare Repeal Resolution"...
Jonathan Bernstein: Republicans Really Can Pretend to Repeal Obamacare: "Sarah Binder hints that Republicans may wind up trying to get away with something even more cynical...
...Republicans are calling the budget resolution currently under debate in the Senate an "Obamacare repeal resolution."... A budget resolution by itself... merely contains (nonbinding) instructions... and enables a future "reconciliation" bill.... Republicans could wind up just celebrating the passage of the budget resolution and calling it a day. "The whole process is complicated, so you start wondering, if they don’t do the reconciliation bill, will anyone know?" That is, instead of "repeal and delay," Republicans would try "pretend and delay"—pass a nonbinding resolution and hail it as Mission Accomplished.