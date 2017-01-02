...leaving the EU without participating in the single market or customs union. This claim was widely repeated uncritically by the press.... It’s worth standing back and looking at the report as a whole--and at how poor the debate over Brexit has become. The report produces its £24 billion sum from three sources: a) no further contribution from the EU budget; b) future trade deals; and c) cutting back ‘red tape’.... Starting by admitting (albeit only indirectly) that they previously told a huge lie is not a good beginning for the report’s authors, since it puts the credibility of anything else they say in question.... The report estimates possibly several billion pounds savings from scrapping some EU laws--concerning the issues of air pollution, animal welfare, data protection, GM foods, chemicals regulation, air passenger compensation, battery pollution and company law. These estimates should have been accompanied by numerous health warnings.... Many people prefer cleaner air, more privacy and better treatment of animals, for instance, quite apart from the impact on GDP. There may, in any event, be indirect economic costs from pollution and less secure data, among others....

Scribbled without numeracy by incompetent interns; published without scrutiny by hungover journalists; cheered without irony by back-stabbing politicians. Six months after the referendum vote, the debate over Brexit deserves better than this report. We can only cross our fingers for 2017.