...One is the amnesia of [literary] theory... both a substantive feature of theoretical argument and sociological feature of the reproduction of the humanistic academy in those years.... When John Ellis observes... that... in [Stanley] Fish’s work, “philosophy of science begins with Thomas Kuhn, serious questions about the idea of truth and the positivist theory of language begin with Derrida, jurisprudence begins with the radical Critical Legal Studies movement”... he’s exactly right, and not just about Fish...