Should-Read: Wolfgang Dauth, Sebastian Findeisen, and Jens Südekum: Globalisation and sectoral employment trends in Germany: "The decline of manufacturing jobs in the US has been the focus of much attention recently...
...with rising trade with China cited as one explanation. This column describes how the German economy has experienced a similar secular decline in manufacturing and rising service employment, but that growing trade with China and Eastern Europe did not speed up this trend. In fact, rising exports to the new markets have stabilised industry jobs...