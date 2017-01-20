...Annual inflation was 0.65 percentage points lower for households earning above $100,000 a year, relative to households making less than $30,000 a year.... The relative demand for products consumed by high-income households increased because of growth and rising inequality; (B) in response, firms introduced more new products catering to such households; (C) as a result, continuing products in these market segments lowered their price due to increased competitive pressure.... Increasing relative demand leads to more new products and lower inflation for continuing products, implying that the long-term supply curve is downward-sloping...