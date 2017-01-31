The Enigmas of Thomas Jefferson...

Every time I start thinking about Thomas Jefferson, I get distracted by the family psychodrama—and by the plight of the Hemings family—and by the fact that TJ named one of his sons by Sally Hemings, born at the start of Jefferson's second term as president, "Madison".

I wonder what Jemmy Madison thought of that, and whether Jefferson told him personally that he had done so...

