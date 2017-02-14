A Beat Sweetener for Gary Cohn!: Thuds and Screams from the Topkapi Palace

Live from the Orange-Haired Baboon Cage: Moral fault attaches to anybody who pays money to the New York Times for any purpose as long as it publishes things like this:

Kate Kelly: Trump’s Economic Cabinet Is Mostly Bare. This Man Fills the Void: "Gary Cohn... briefed Mr. Trump... argued that the bold infrastructure projects that Mr. Trump envisioned...

...would need private-industry partners, those people said, in order to avoid weighing down the government with costs. That got Mr. Trump’s attention. The president-elect turned to the other people in the room—his son-in-law, Jared Kushner; his chief strategist, Stephen K. Bannon; his chief of staff, Reince Priebus; and Steven T. Mnuchin, his campaign’s chief fund-raiser and Mr. Trump’s nominee to be Treasury secretary—surprised that his infrastructure ideas had such a potential downside. “Is this true?” Mr. Trump asked the group, according to those people. Heads nodded. “Why did I have to wait to have this guy tell me?” he demanded.

This is what my late coauthor Susan Rasky called a "beat sweetener".