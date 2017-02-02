...I haven't yet read Farrell's piece, but would point to the final few pages of Part II of Franklin's autobiography for a very terse explanation of how civil society works in practice.
Bannon and his identity-obsessed ilk of all backgrounds and creeds deny the possibility of civil society because they are purists who believe that the outer person we all see and interact with must be the same person inwardly--the same person to himself or herself--as he or she is to others. It can be a short step from there to the auto-da-fe.
Comment of the Day: Altoid: The Thousand Day Reich: Civil Society: "We are re-litigating the Enlightenment...
